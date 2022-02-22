UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 will be published on updeled.gov.in, steps to download here

Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) will publish the results of UPTET 2021 on February 25, 2022. Candidates who have passed the State Level Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) will be able to check the results once they are published on UPBEB’s official website updeled.gov.in. The board will issue the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021, two days before the UPTET result, tomorrow (February 23, 2022).UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23rd January 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. More than 18 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET 2021. The board had on January 27 issued the UPTET provisional reply key, which was given till February 1 to file objections. Based on the provisional answer key evaluation, the final answer key (UPTET final answer key) will be issued. Points will also be calculated based on the final answer key. The UPTET final answer key can be downloaded from the official website. You can see below how to download the answer key.

Check here how to download UPTET answer key

Step 1: First visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the home page.

Step 3: Now fill in and submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check it out now and download.

UPTET cut-off

Eligibility cut-off is 60 per cent for general category, 55 per cent for OBC category and 55 per cent for SC and ST category. That is, candidates in general category will get 90 marks and candidates in other categories will get 82.5 marks. Here’s how to check UPTET Result 2021-