uptet new exam date 2021: UPTET 2021: Photocopies of many of the 23 arrested have been found, find out when UPTET exam will be held, this information was given by CM Yogi – uptet new exam date will be 2021

Many of those caught had photocopies of UPTET paper.

CM Yogi said- The culprits will not be released.

The UPTET exam will be held again in a month.

UPTET New Exam Date 2021 Update: 2Both the exams (Paper-1 and 2) have been canceled after the UPTET paper was torn on November 8. Despite tight security and order, the education mafia infiltrated UPTET 2021. ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar told ANAI UP that the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 23 accused in the UPTET paper leak case and is investigating them. Photocopies of question papers have also been found in the possession of many of those arrested.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the candidates that the government is behind them and the culprits will not be released at any cost. He tweeted, ‘Those who play with the future of our young sisters and brothers will not be left out at any cost. Those responsible for the inconvenience will all be punished. Your government is determined to conduct examinations in a fair and transparent manner. He also said that the re-examination would be conducted in a transparent manner after one month. No candidate will have to pay any fee. Candidates appearing for the exam will be offered free travel in PSUPSRTCHQ buses for travel, ‘the tweet said.

ADG Prashant Kumar said the STF team was involved in the investigation and strict action would be taken against the culprits. The ADG said some of the 23 accused arrested in the paper leak case were also residents of Bihar. He further said that candidates can travel in the bus by showing their tickets. No fare will be charged from them for coming to the examination center. Also, no fee will be charged for re-examination (UPTET 2021).

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Dr. Satish Dwivedi said, ‘UPTET 2021 exam has been canceled as soon as we got the news that the paper was torn. The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct UPTET exams again within a month. A team of UP STF has started investigation into the whole matter.

However, no new date for the UPTET exam has been announced so far and no information has been given about the admission card. Candidates should keep an eye on UPDLED’s official website updeled.gov.in for the latest updates.

