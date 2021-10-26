uptet news: UPTET 2021 New Notice: UPTET Registration Deadline Extended, Now Do It Until 28th October – uptet 2021 New Notice Issued on updeled.gov.in, Registration Date Extended

Highlights UPTET 2021 New Notice Issued.

Online registration deadline has been extended.

The UPTET exam will be held on November 28.

UPTET 2021 New Notice: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) online registration deadline has been extended. Candidates who have not yet been able to apply for the UPTET 2021 exam have been given another chance. The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority of UP has issued a new UPTET notification on their official website updeled.gov.in.



According to the notification issued, candidates can now apply online till October 26, 2021. The last date for submission of fee is 27th October and the last date for downloading the form is 28th October. Earlier, the last date to fill online application for UPTET exam was Monday, October 25.

UPTET exam date and admission card

The Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) for teaching in government schools from class 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 28, 2021. Admission card for UPTET (UPTET 2021 Admit card) exam can be issued on 17th November. After issuing the ticket, you can download it by filling in the required details on the official website of UPDLAD mentioned above.

UPTET 2021: Learn how to apply

On the homepage of the official website updeled.gov.in, click on the link ‘Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test’. You will be redirected to a new page, go to ‘UPTET 2021 Registration Link’ here and register by filling in the requested details. Log in with the registration certificates and then fill out the application. Now upload the scanned copy of the relevant documents and pay the application fee. After submitting the form, download the confirmation page and keep a printout of it.

