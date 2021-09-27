UPTET Notice 2021: Notice regarding exam time table released. Check here for exam date and other details

UPTET Notice 2021: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test by Government of Uttar Pradesh (UPTET) The time table has been released. According to which, the UPTET Exam will be conducted on November 28. All the candidates can download the detailed time table of this exam through the official website.

As per the official notice, the notification for UP TET 2021 will be released on October 4. Whereas, the online application process for the exam will be started from October 7. It is expected that this year a large number of applications will be received for the exam. Let us inform that this year the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 28 November 2021 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and then from 2:30 PM to 5 PM in two shifts. The primary level exam will be conducted in the first shift. Whereas, there will be an upper primary level exam in the second shift. The result of this exam will be released on 28 December 2021. UPTET Admit Card for appearing in this exam will be uploaded on 17th November.

Earlier, the time table of the examination was released on March 15, according to which the notification of the examination was to be started on May 11 and online application was to be started from May 18. At the same time, the written examination was to be held on July 25. Then the application process was postponed in view of the increasing Kovid-19 cases across the country. After this the revised time table of UPTET was released. In which it was said that the written examination will be held on December 19. However, it was later changed.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the state government for recruitment to the vacant posts of teachers in primary and upper primary schools. All the candidates will be able to apply for this exam from 7th October. For more details candidates keep checking the official website.

