UPTET Notification 2021: Know here schedule for UPTET exam, Check here the notification, exam pattern and more

UPTET Notification 2021: UPTET 2021 will be conducted on 28th November. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted but was postponed by the government due to the second wave of COVID-19. UPTET 2021 application forms will be available from 7 October. Candidates can fill and submit the application form till 25 October. The facility of depositing the application fee will remain open till 26 October.

After the application form is registered for the examination, admit cards will be issued to those candidates whose candidature is confirmed. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website on November 17. After the exam is conducted, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will be open from 6th to 28th December.

Candidates applying for the primary level should have a degree in B.Ed, D.El.Ed or B.El.Ed. Apart from this, candidates applying for junior level should have B.Ed, B.El.Ed or any equivalent degree. For more information about this, you can see the notification of TET.

How To Apply for UPTET 2021

To apply for TET, candidates need to visit the website of UPTET, updeled.gov.in. After the release of the notification, you will get its official notification. First of all download its notification. In this you will get the details related to the complete process of application.

Application Fee for UPTET

To apply for Paper I, candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, for SC-ST, Rs 400, for PwD Rs 100. For both Paper I and Paper II, candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200, for SC-ST Rs 800, for PwD Rs 200. Application fee can be submitted online.

