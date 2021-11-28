UPTET paper leak: The picture of ‘candidates’ sleeping in the open at the station went viral, police said – this is the photo of youths of Rajasthan

Social media is in full swing after the cancellation of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for Sunday due to question paper leak. On Sunday, a user posted a photo and asked the question that what is the fault of those who intend to take the exam by spending the night under the open sky all night?

On the other hand, the UP Police posted the answer immediately with its handle. It said that the viral photo is not of the candidates of UPTET but of the youth of Rajasthan. On the basis of their admit card, the candidates of UPTET are being sent home by UPSRTC buses conveniently. This examination will be conducted again in a month at the state expenditure. The police appealed to the people not to spread misleading news.

On social media, people fiercely put the police and the Yogi government in the dock. Abhishek wrote – Now if you guys also leave after fact checking, then they too will continue to spread confusion, blessed is UP Police. Shubham wrote – The bus conductor took money from me, saying this order is for the next time. Deepak said that please do an FIR against this fake news person and please arrest him. Otherwise these people will continue to spread fake news like this till the elections and will continue to spread hatred.

Significantly, on the cancellation of the examination, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is standing with the candidates, while the opposition parties accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of corruption and called it playing with the future of the youth. Yogi Adityanath tweeted- Instructions have been given to arrest the gang members who leaked UP TET paper.

Yogi said that re-examination will be conducted in a transparent manner within a month. No additional fee will be charged from any candidate. On the other hand, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati called it playing with the future of lakhs of youth.