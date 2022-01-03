UPTET Preparation Tips: UPTET Exam: Follow these tips for better preparation in last 20 days – uptet 2021 Preparation Tips Learn the complete strategy in Hindi

Highlights The UPTET exam will be held on January 23.

This time the test is going to be extremely tough.

Use notes for better exam preparation.

UPTET exam date 2021 has been announced. Earlier, the exam was held on November 28, 2021 but it was canceled due to a torn paper. Now once again this exam will be held on 23rd January 2022. Now there is very little time left for 20 days to prepare for this exam. A good plan is needed to strengthen your preparation in less time. So we are giving you some tips, by following which you can get good marks in UP TET exam.



Set goals



UP TET syllabus is long. Which cannot be accomplished without aiming. If you haven’t completed your course yet, set your target first. Because you cannot read the entire course in less time, it is very important to complete the preparation. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. Also, keep a close eye on other topics.

Use good study material



Students preparing for the exam will know what kind of questions came up in the previous exam. Choose your study material accordingly. For preparation, only the latest study material needs to be read. Because that’s where the questions will come from. Also solve UP TET model paper. Get up-to-date study material.

Use notes from the last week



It is good to make notes for any exam preparation. You may have made notes for yourself. These notes are most useful during the last days of the exam. Use these notes instead of going through the entire course with one week left to the exam. Read it once a day to remember things.

Don’t guess



All the candidates know what exam they are preparing for and its syllabus. Competition has increased since the exam was canceled. So definitely read every topic. Do not do any gas work. Because you can’t pass the test by guessing. Read each topic in depth and carefully. So that you will not have any problem when any question comes up.

Don’t read anything new at the last minute



Such mistakes are often made by candidates. Reading something new at the last minute is completely wrong. There is no point in reading something new at the last minute. On the one hand, I don’t remember what was new. On the other hand, you cannot review what you have already read. It would be good if you people re-read the subject you studied earlier.

Pay attention to the schedule



There must be a time table to read so many courses in this exam. It would be a little difficult to complete so many courses without a time table. But just making a time table will not work. It will be beneficial to follow it regularly. Divide each subject and each subject by day and prepare accordingly.

Study 6 to 7 hours a day



Millions of candidates are preparing for the UP TET exams, each with ample opportunity to prepare. Some took advantage of this opportunity, while others lost. Although it should be noted that most people have completed their preparation. Such a challenge will lead to success if you read 6 to 7 hours a day. The previous day’s reading should be read once a day. This will keep your repetition going. Which is great for exams.

General but important tips



Complete the entire course one week before the exam. So that you can start your revision in the remaining days.

First of all, try to ask simple questions in the exam.

Understand and remember the marking scheme.

Don’t get caught up in any question during the exam, go ahead.

Never get up before exam time. Check your paper.

Read and solve last year’s sample paper.

Pay more attention to your weak points.

Take special care of health. Get enough sleep and eat good food.

– When you complete a subject. So find and solve questions on that topic from last year’s paper.

Don’t panic during exams.

Drink plenty of water on the day of the test and eat well.

Don’t talk about the exam some time before the exam. Trust your preparation.

Take a break while studying. So that the mind may be at ease.

Keep two to three photocopies of the admission card with you.