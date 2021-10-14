uptet preparation: UPTET exam tips: Learn the important course to prepare for UPTET exam, you will get good marks – uptet exm preparation strategy and tips

UPTET Preparation Policy: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education conducts UPTET examinations every year for teacher recruitment in primary schools and upper primary schools. Its application process has started from October 7 this year, which will continue till October 25. At the same time, the exam will be held on 28 November 2021 in two shifts.



Sample of UP TET exam

This test is based on offline mode. The examination is conducted for the post of primary and upper primary level teachers in various schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

All the questions in the UPTET exam will be of objective type and each question will have 1 mark.

This test will not have any kind of negative marking.

The first question paper will be for a candidate who wants to be a teacher for class 1 to 5.

The first question paper has five subjects, which include Child Development, Language I – Hindi, Language II – English / Urdu / Sanskrit, Mathematics, Environmental Studies. 30 questions will be asked for a total of 30 marks.

Paper II will be for a candidate who wants to be a teacher for class 6 to 8.

The second question paper has four subjects, namely Child Development, First Language – Hindi, Second Language – English / Urdu / Sanskrit and Mathematics / Science / Social Studies. There will be 60 marks and 30 questions for the fourth subject and the remaining 30 marks.

The person who wants to be a teacher of both 1 to 5 and 6 to 8 will have to attend both the papers.

The examination duration of both the papers will be 2.30 hours and the number of questions and marks will be 150.

UP TET course

Along with the pattern of UPTET exam, candidates should also collect the syllabus information of the exam. The UPTET syllabus will cover all subjects and chapters from which questions will be asked in the exam. Questions will be asked from the following sections.

Child Development, Methods and Pedagogy Courses

Child development- The concept of growth and development, the role of heredity and the environment, the factors that affect development (in the context of family and school) and its relationship to education. Teaching- Understanding the meaning and concept of teaching and its process, principles and effects of teaching, factors affecting teaching, motivation and effect of teaching, how children learn and think, individual differences, language, gender, community, caste and religion but individual differences Person- The concept and type of personality, the factors responsible for shaping it, multidimensional intelligence, concepts, theories and its measurements Understanding diverse learners Teaching Difficulties and Adjustments, The Role of Teachers in Adjustments, Teaching-Learning Processes, Teaching-Learning Strategies and Methods. Evaluation and evaluation- Meaning and purpose of assessment, role and responsibilities of teachers, measurement and evaluation achieve test pressure.

Hindi / Urdu / Sanskrit

Verbal ability, principles of language teaching, important aspects of grammar, unread excerpts, acquisition and learning of grammatical findings, teaching challenges in class, therapeutic teaching to assess proficiency of linguistic comprehension, teaching-learning language skills, listening role and speaking etc.

Mathematics

Unit 1- Equations, multipliers, square roots, cube roots, algebraic expressions, exponents.

Unit 2- Quantity and quantity, interest, percentage.

Unit 3- Simple figures, lines and angles, surface area and volume, diagrams area.

Unit 4 – Statistics – Graphs

Unit 5: The language of mathematics, the place of mathematics, the community of mathematics, the nature of mathematics.

Unit 6- Teaching Problems, Therapeutic Teaching, Evaluation.