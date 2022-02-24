UPTET Result 2021 Latest Update, Learn how to check uptet Result on updeled.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) will issue the UPTET Final Answer Key today (February 24, 2022). Candidates can check and download the final answer key by visiting the official website updeled.gov.in. With the modified answer key, candidates can know the correct answer, wrong question and bonus points. Candidates can calculate their marks before the UPTET results are declared. The board will issue UPTET results 2021. The results will be announced on the official website on February 25, tomorrow.Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) was held on 23rd January. This year, UPTET 2021 had more than 10 lakh candidates for Paper-1 and more than 7 lakh candidates for Paper-II. A total of 18.22 lakh candidates appeared for the UPTET exam. According to the report, more than 4000 examination centers were set up to conduct the examinations.

Here’s how to check UPTET results

Step 1: First, go to the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPTET link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the results are announced, the link for UPTET Results 2021 will be activated, click on it.

Step 4: Now to download UPTET scorecard, you need to enter registration number, password and captcha code.

Step 5: UPTET results will open on the screen.

Step 6: You can check and download it.

Check here how to download UPTET answer key

First visit the official website updeled.gov.in. On the home page, the answer key link is clicked on the active link (after the last answer key is issued). Now fill out and submit the requested information. UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key will open on the screen. Check and download.

UPTET cut-off

Eligibility cut-off is 60 per cent for general category, 55 per cent for OBC category and 55 per cent for SC and ST category. That is, candidates in general category will get 90 marks and candidates in other categories will get 82.5 marks.