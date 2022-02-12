uptet Result 2021: UPTET Result 2021: How to check UPTET Result is here, will be published on this day, so many passing marks are required – uptet 2021 Result and Final Answer will be published on updeled.gov.in on this date, check update

The wait for UPTET results 2021 is coming to an end soon. Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) will publish the results of UPTET 2021 on 25 February 2022. Candidates who have passed the State Level Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) will be able to check the results once they are published on UPBEB’s official website updeled.gov.in. Even the board will issue a UPTET answer key before the result.The UP Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will issue the final answer key 2021 on February 23, 2022, two days before the UPTET result. Earlier, the UPTET Temporary Answer Key was issued. Candidates were also given the facility to object to the temporary answer sheets. These objections will be reviewed by the experts and if the objection is found to be valid, the fee paid by the candidate will be refunded. Based on the evaluation of the review expert, the final answer key (UPTET final answer key) will be issued. Points will also be calculated based on the final answer key.

How to check UPTET results 2021: Learn how to check results

To view the results of UPTET 2021, first of all, go to the official website updeled.gov.in. Click on the UPTET link on the homepage. Once the results are announced, the link to UPTET Results 2021 will be activated, click on it. Now to download UPTET scorecard, you need to enter registration number, password and captcha code. UPTET results will open on the screen. You can check it out and download it. Keep in mind that due to the large number of candidates visiting the site from time to time, the site may fall down or crash for some time. So candidates wait a while and try again.

UPTET cut-off

Eligibility cut-off is 60 per cent for general category, 55 per cent for OBC category and 55 per cent for SC and ST category. That is, candidates in general category will get 90 marks and candidates in other categories will get 82.5 marks.

More than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

Candidates who pass the UPTET exam will be eligible for teaching posts in schools in the state. This year, UPTET 2021 had more than 10 lakh candidates for Paper-1 and more than 7 lakh candidates for Paper-II. A total of 18.22 lakh candidates appeared for the UPTET exam. According to the report, more than 4000 examination centers were set up to conduct the examinations.