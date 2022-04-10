UPTET Result 2022 expires, check when the uptet result will come on updeled.gov.in, Government Result, – UPTET Result 2022: Announced! UPTET results will come on this day, find out what’s the update

Why was the UPTET result delayed? The UP Basic Education Board was supposed to announce the results of UPTET 2021 on February 25, 2022, but due to the UP Assembly Election 2022, the date for announcing the results was postponed. UP election results were declared on March 10. Since then candidates have been waiting for their UPTET results, which will be released on April 8. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. UPTET Certificate: Here is how to check UPTET results, when and how to get the certificate

UPTET Result 2022 Cut-off: Check the expected cut-off and passing marks here General and EWS – 60% and 90 marks

Other Backward Classes (OBC) 55% and 82.5 marks

SC (SC) 55% and 82.5 marks

Scheduled Tribes (ST) 55% and 82.5 marks

How to check the result of UPTET 2021: This is an easy way After the UPTET results are announced, first visit the official website of UPBEB updeled.gov.in. The ‘UPTET 2021 Result’ active link will be activated on the home page, click on that link. Login now with your roll number and password. Your UPTET 2021 result will open on the screen. Check and download. Candidates can keep a printout copy of the result for further reference.

