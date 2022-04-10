UPTET Result 2022 expires, check when the uptet result will come on updeled.gov.in, Government Result, – UPTET Result 2022: Announced! UPTET results will come on this day, find out what’s the update
The wait for more than 18 lakh students is coming to an end
A total of 21 lakh 65 thousand 179 candidates had registered for the UPTET examination this year, out of which 12 lakh 91 thousand 627 candidates for primary level and 8 lakh 73 thousand 552 candidates for upper primary level. At the same time, a total of 10 lakh 73 thousand 302 candidates (83.09 per cent) sat for the primary level examination. Also 7 lakh 48 thousand 810 (85.72 per cent) candidates had appeared at the upper primary level. The wait for all these candidates will end on April 8.
Why was the UPTET result delayed?
The UP Basic Education Board was supposed to announce the results of UPTET 2021 on February 25, 2022, but due to the UP Assembly Election 2022, the date for announcing the results was postponed. UP election results were declared on March 10. Since then candidates have been waiting for their UPTET results, which will be released on April 8. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.
- General and EWS – 60% and 90 marks
- Other Backward Classes (OBC) 55% and 82.5 marks
- SC (SC) 55% and 82.5 marks
- Scheduled Tribes (ST) 55% and 82.5 marks
How to check the result of UPTET 2021: This is an easy way
After the UPTET results are announced, first visit the official website of UPBEB updeled.gov.in. The ‘UPTET 2021 Result’ active link will be activated on the home page, click on that link. Login now with your roll number and password. Your UPTET 2021 result will open on the screen. Check and download. Candidates can keep a printout copy of the result for further reference.
