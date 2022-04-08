UPTET Result 2022: UPTET Result on updeled.gov.in, check results – uptet Result 2022 uptet sakari Result check direct link on updeled.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result (UPTET Result 2022) has been released. The answer key of the exam (UPTET Answer Key 2022) was released on Thursday and the result of UPTET also came today. Speaking to Navbharat Times, Examination Regulatory Officer Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said that the results of the examination will be announced on Friday between 3 pm and 4 pm after the answer sheets are released. The UPTET exam was conducted on 23rd January 2022, the provisional answer key was issued on 28th January.

A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET Examination 2021), but only 18,22,112 candidates appeared on the day of the examination. Out of 12,91,627 registered candidates, 10,73,302 sat for the primary level examination. At the same time, out of 8,73,552 candidates registered for the upper primary level, 7,48,810 candidates appeared.

UPTET Results 2022 will be able to check the results with these steps



Step 1- Candidates first visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2- Then click on the UPTET Result link on the website.

Step 3Then login by submitting the requested information.

Step 4- Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 5Check the result and print it out for future reference.

The reason for the dispute was Paperfooty

The UPTET exam was earlier scheduled for November 28, but during the first shift exam, the paper was reported to be torn and the paper was canceled with immediate effect. There was a big controversy after the paperfooty and many questions were raised on the administration. The government had called the exam on January 23 after the controversy.