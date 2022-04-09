uptet result 2022 was announced on updeled.gov.in but the website is closed, find out what to do

The result of UPTET 2021 has been announced on Friday, April 8. Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP on Friday announced the results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) -2021. Secretary ERA, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said that a total of 39% candidates have passed the primary level TET while 28% candidates have passed the upper primary level examination. But the official website crashed immediately after the results were announced, leaving millions of candidates unable to check their results.According to the Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, “Detailed results of the candidates (UPTET results 2022) have been uploaded on the official website of ERA updeled.gov.in.” But due to the website crash, candidates could not check their marks even 24 hours after the results were announced. Candidates are advised to wait a while and try to see the results on the website again after some time.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said that the UPTET exam was held on January 21. A total of 12,91,628 candidates had registered for the primary level TET, while a total of 11,47,090 candidates had appeared for the examination. Out of which a total of 4,43,598 (38.67 or 39%) have passed. Similarly, for upper primary level TET, 7,65,921 out of 8,73,553 registered candidates appeared for the examination. Of these, 2,16,994 (28.33 or 28%) have been declared pass.

Candidates who do not know the UPTET result on the other hand are annoyed and confused. Some candidates have raised their issues through social media. Apart from this, the candidates are asking other candidates to open the results by social tweeting.

How to check UPTET Result 2022: Here it is

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of UPBEB, updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the active link ‘UPTET 2021 Results’ on the home page.

Step 3: Now log in with your roll number and password.

Step 4: Your UPTET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download it.

Step 6: Candidates can keep a printout copy of the result for further reference.