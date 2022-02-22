UPTET Results 2021 When and where to check, update here

The wait for UPTET results 2021 is coming to an end soon. Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) will announce the results of UP Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 this week. Candidates appearing for the examination held on 23rd January 2022 can view their result (UPTET Result 2021) on the official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates should prepare their roll number and password to check the result.UPTET 2021 exam results will be announced on 25th February 2022. A total of 21 lakh 65 thousand 179 candidates had registered for UPTET 2021, out of which 12 lakh 91 thousand 627 were for primary level and 8 lakh 73 thousand 552 for upper primary level. At the same time, a total of 10 lakh 73 thousand 302 candidates (83.09 per cent) sat for the primary level examination. Also 7 lakh 48 thousand 810 (85.72 percent) candidates had appeared at the primary level.

How to check UPTET Result 2021, check here

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of UPBEB, updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘UPTET 2021 Results’ active link (after the results are announced).

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and password.

Step 4: Your UPTET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download.

Step 6: Candidates can keep a printout copy of the result for further reference.

Let us know that Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test was earlier scheduled to be held on 28th November 2021, but due to paper leak it was later held on 23rd January 2022. The board will issue the final answer key before the UPTET result. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.