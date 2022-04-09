UPTET results 2022: UPTET results will be announced tomorrow, official said – uptet result 2022 uptet sakari results will be announced tomorrow on updeled.gov.in.

The final answer key of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET Final Answer Key 2022) will be released today. After the final answer-key is received, the result (UPTET result 2022) will also be announced tomorrow. Exam regulatory authority Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told Navbharat Times, “The final answer-key will be released by this evening, after which the result of the exam (UPTET 2021 result) will also be announced tomorrow between 3-4 pm.” The UPTET exam was held on 23rd January 2022 and its provisional answer key was released on 28th January 2022. The deadline to file an objection was February 1, 2022.A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for UPTET 2021, out of which 18,22,112 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of 12,91,627 registered candidates, 10,73,302 sat for the primary level examination. At the same time, out of 8,73,552 candidates registered for the upper primary level, 7,48,810 candidates appeared.

UPTET will be able to download the final answer key 2021-2022 as follows



Step 1: First go to the official website of UP DElEd updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now log in by submitting the requested information.

Step 4: The final answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

UPTET results 2022 will be able to check like this



Step 1: First go to the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the UPTET Result link on the website.

Step 3: Now log in by submitting the requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

There was an argument over Paperfooty

The UPTET exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28, but it was postponed due to a torn paper. During the examination of the first shift, the paper of UPTET was reported to be torn, so the paper was canceled with immediate effect. There was a big controversy after the paperfooty and many questions were raised on the administration. The government then conducted the test on January 23.