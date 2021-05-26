UPTET Syllabus 2021 for Paper I & II with Exam Pattern





Newest UPTET Syllabus 2021 for Paper I and II with examination sample is offered right here. On this article, you’re going to get full particulars about all of the matters UPTET Syllabus 2021 i.e., Little one Growth and Pedagogy, Arithmetic, Language – 1 & 2, Environmental Research, Environmental Research, Science & Arithmetic, Social Science.

UPTET conducts two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Candidates aspiring to show college students of Class 1 to Class 5 want to look for Paper I whereas candidates aspiring to show college students of Class 6 to Class 8 want to look for Paper II. Each exams are pen and paper based mostly. A number of alternative questions are requested in these exams and there’s no unfavorable marking. Questions in each the papers are in Hindi and English.

Full UPTET Syllabus 2021 with Exam Patter for each the papers is given under.

UPTET Syllabus 2021 for Paper I (with Exam Pattern)

UPTET Exam Pattern: 2021 (Paper I)

Topic Variety of Questions (Marks) Time Little one Growth and Pedagogy 30 Questions (30 Marks) 150 Minutes Arithmetic 30 Questions (30 Marks) Language – 1 30 Questions (30 Marks) Language – 2 30 Questions (30 Marks) Environmental Research 30 Questions (30 Marks) Complete 150 Questions (150 Marks)

UPTET Syllabus: 2020 (Paper I)

Little one Growth and Pedagogy

• Little one Growth (Lessons 1 to five, Age group 6 to 11) [15 Questions]

• Idea of Inclusive schooling and understanding youngsters with particular wants [5 Questions]

• Studying and Pedagogy [10 Questions]

UPTET Syllabus for Language I

Language Comprehension (15 Questions)

Pedagogy of Language Growth (15 Questions)

UPTET Syllabus for Language II

Comprehension (15 Questions)

Pedagogy of Language Growth (15 Questions)

UPTET Syllabus for Arithmetic

Content material (15 Questions)

Pedagogical points (15 Questions)

UPTET Syllabus for Environmental Research

Content material (15 Questions)

Pedagogical Points (15 Questions)

UPTET 2021 Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Paper II (Higher Major Stage)

UPTET Exam Pattern: 2021 (Paper II)

Topic Variety of Questions (Marks) Time Little one Growth and Pedagogy 30 Questions (30 Marks) 150 Minutes Language – 1 30 Questions (30 Marks) Language – 2 30 Questions (30 Marks) Science & Arithmetic or Social Science 60 Questions (60 Marks) Complete 150 Questions (150 Marks)

UPTET Syllabus: 2020 (Paper II)

UPTET Syllabus for Little one Growth and Pedagogy

• Little one Growth (Elementary College Little one) (15 Questions)

• Idea of Inclusive schooling and understanding youngsters with particular wants (5 Questions)

• Studying and Pedagogy (10 Questions)

UPTET Syllabus for Language I

• Language Comprehension (15 Questions)

• Pedagogy of Language Growth (15 Questions)

UPTET Syllabus for Language II

• Comprehension (15 Questions)

• Pedagogy of Language Growth (15 Questions)

UPTET Syllabus for Arithmetic

• Pedagogical points

• Quantity System

• Algebra

• Geometry

• Mensuration

•Knowledge Dealing with

UPTET Syllabus for Science

• Pedagogical points

• Meals

• Supplies

• The World of the Dwelling

• Pure Sources

• How Issues Work

• Pure Phenomena

UPTET Syllabus for Social Sciences/Social Research

• Historical past

• Geography

• Social and Political Science

• Pedagogical points