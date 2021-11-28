uptet: UPTET 2021 canceled: UPTET exam canceled, paper burst on Whatsapp, find out when the exam will be held – uptet 2021 canceled due to paper burst, see latest update here

Highlights UPTET 2021 exam canceled.

The exam was scheduled for November 28.

UPTET paper was torn before the first shift.

UPTET 2021 canceled: The UPTET exam scheduled for November 28, 2021 has been canceled. The decision came after a paper leaked on the WhatsApp. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (Paper 1) started today (November 28, 2021) at 10 am, but was canceled a few minutes after the news of the paper leak. The paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr before the exams began.



According to the report, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) will conduct the UPTET exam again in a month, however, the candidates will not have to pay any fee again. An investigation has been launched and several people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The paper was torn despite tight security

The state government had earlier said that strict arrangements would be made for the examinations of millions of students so that they would not face any trouble later. The UPTET 2021 exam was conducted under the direct surveillance of CCTV cameras and STF. Despite this, the solver gang managed to enter UPTET 2021.

Three members of the solver gang were caught by the STF

The control room was set up at the state level keeping in view the security arrangements. CCTV cameras were installed at various places and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were deployed around the examination hall. It was forbidden to carry calculators, mobile phones, smart watches and other electronic devices in the examination center. According to reports, the STF has nabbed three suspects from Meerut and is investigating.

Here is the UPTET schedule

The UPTET 2021 exam would have two papers, the UPTET Paper 1 would be for primary school teachers from class 1 to 5 from 10 am to 12:30 pm, the paper for UPTET 2021 would be from class 2 to 6 for upper primary school teachers. . Paper 2 was scheduled from 2.30pm to 5pm. For the latest updates, keep an eye on the official website of UPDLed, updeled.gov.in.

