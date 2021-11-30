uptet: UPTET 2021 Date of new exam: Will UPTET exam be held on 26th December or not? Know the truth, here is Admission Card Update – uptet 2021 New exam date and Admission letter update will be announced on updeled.gov.in.

UPTET exam to be held on 26th December or not?

More than 15 lakh candidates will appear for the UPTET exam.

The exam was canceled on November 28 due to paper rupture.

UPTET 2021 New Exam Date and Admission Card: The UPTET exam was canceled on November 28 due to a torn paper. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Basic Education Minister Dr. Satish Dwivedi has assured the candidates that the culprits will not be released. The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested about two dozen people from different places in the paper leak case. The Yogi government will file charges under the Gangster Act and Rasuka. Meanwhile, the government has promised candidates to take the UPTET exam again within a month. But some media reports are saying that the exam could be held on December 26! Let us know the whole case.



The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2021) was scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, but it was a big shock to all. Soon, word spread that the exam had been canceled and that it would be held again in a month’s time. However, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) has not yet made any official announcement regarding the new date for the UPTET exam.

Will UPTET take place on 26th December or not?

More than 15 lakh candidates will appear in the Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) which will be held in two shifts. Everyone is waiting for a new exam date. Meanwhile, several media organizations have said in their reports that the exam will be held on December 26. The Uttar Pradesh government then issued an explanation. According to the state government, no decision has been taken on the new date of UPTET at present. The new date of the exam will be announced soon on the official website of the board.

UPTET Admission 2021: New UPTET Admission Card may be issued soon

And according to reports after the paper was leaked, candidates will be issued new UPTET tickets for the revised exam date. The date of issuance of admission card along with the date of examination may also be announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UPBEB, updeled.gov.in for any new information.

This facility will be available along with free bus travel

13 lakh 52 thousand candidates have registered for UPTET primary level examination, while about 9 lakh candidates have registered for upper primary level i.e. Paper-2. Giving some relief to the candidates, the Yogi government has announced free travel in buses and no application fee on the day of examination.