uptet: UPTET 2021 Exam Date: UPTET Exam is likely to be held on this day, check the expected dates and important updates here – uptet 2021 Exam is likely to be on this date, revised schedule soon, check for updates

May be held in the third week of January 2022.

The new date of UPTET exam is to be sealed.

UPTET 2021 Exam Date: Candidates waiting for the new UPTET 2021 exam date will have to wait a little longer. Release of revised date of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is likely to be delayed. The UPTET exam is now expected to be held in the third week of January. Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) may soon issue notice of UPTET revised examination date on their official website updeled.gov.in.



In fact, the exam was postponed on November 28 due to a paper rupture. After that, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the candidates to conduct an impartial inquiry and conduct a re-examination within a month.

Reasons for delay in UPTET exam

The Yogi government had promised to re-take the exam within a month after the exam was canceled, but it is likely to be delayed. With just a few days to go before the end of the month, no official notice has been issued by the board. The reason for the delay could also be the CTET 2021 exam. Because there are many candidates who have applied for both UPTET and CTET exams. The CTET exams will be held till January 13 and the exams postponed from December 16 and 17 will be held till January 20. This may lead to delay in UPTET exam date.

UPTET exam can be held on 23rd January 2022

If the CTET exam is held till January 20, 2022, then naturally the UPTET exam can be held on the fourth Sunday of January, i.e. January 23, 2022. According to media reports, the Examination Regulatory Authority has sent a proposal to conduct the exam on January 23. An official announcement will be made after the government seals the proposal. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

