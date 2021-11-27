uptet: UPTET 2021 Exam Day Guidelines: Learn what to do and what not to do on UPTET exam day? See full details – uptet 2021 exam day guidelines here, see what to do and what not to do on exam day

Highlights UPTET 2021 Paper 1 & 2 exam on 28th November.

The exam will be held in two shifts.

Remember these things on the day of the exam.

UPTET 2021 Exam Day Guidelines:UPTET 2021 exam will be held on 28th November 2021. There is still some time left for the exam. More than 21 lakh candidates have registered for this exam (UPTET exam 2021). Before giving UPTET, it is very important for the candidates to be well aware of the guidelines applicable on the day of examination. This is because the Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) may bar candidates who violate the required rules from appearing for the exams.



As per the earlier notice issued by UPBEB, UPTET 2021 exam will start on November 28 at 10 am and will be conducted in two shifts till 5 pm. Paper 1 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Paper 2 will be from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. Let us know what are the important things to keep in mind on the day of UPTET exam.

Remember these things on the day of UPTET exam

Candidates should bring hard copy of UPTET admission card with them before going to the examination center.

Candidates should reach the examination center at least 1 hour before the commencement of UPTET examination.

Applicants are required to bring a valid photo identity card such as voter ID card, PAN card, passport or driving license along with the admission card.

Don’t forget to bring electronic equipment such as calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, pagers, log tables and slide rulers to the UPTET examination hall.

Remember these things because of Covid-19

Consider the Covid-19 safety rules during the test – face mask or face shield

Own sanitizer bottle (in transparent bottle)

Drinking water bottle (transparent bottle) should be your own.

You have your own stationery.

Social distance has to be taken care of at the examination center.

You cannot share your story with any other candidate.