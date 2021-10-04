uptet: UPTET 2021 Notification: UPTET registration will start from 7th October, exam in November, see details – uptet 2021 notification will be issued today, check uptet exam sample

Highlights UPTET 2021 notification coming soon.

UPTET forms will be submitted by October 25.

The exam will be held on November 28.

Check the sample of UPTET exam here.

UPTET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. UPTET 2021 notification will be issued today, 4th October 2021. Teacher Eligibility Test for Teacher Jobs in UP Primary Schools will be held on 28th November.



UPTET exam schedule was released on Monday, September 27, 2021, after which candidates are awaiting detailed notification. As per short notice, notification of UPTET 2021 exam will be issued today i.e. on 4th October, on the official website of DElEd Training Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh updeled.gov.in.

UPTET registration will be done till October 25 (UPTET 2021 registration)

Online applications for the UP TET 2021 exam will start from October 7 and will be submitted by October 25. Basic Education Special Secretary R.V. As per the notification issued by Singh, the last date for submission of application fee is October 26. Eligible applicants will be examined on 28th November. UPTET results are expected to be announced by December 28, 2021.

Exam sample (UPTET exam sample)

UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28 from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while for upper primary schools on the same date from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. After the exam, the OMR sheets will reach the ERA office by November 30th. Paper-I will have a total of 150 questions (150 marks) from Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Mathematics and Environmental Education. In Paper-2, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I and Language-II will have 30 marks each and Science and Mathematics or Social Science will have 60 marks. Paper-2 will have a total of 150 questions and each question will have 1 mark. Both papers will be 150-150 minutes long.



When will the UPTET ticket be issued?

A list of all district level examination centers will be prepared by November 2. By November 8, the district level committee will send the list of centers along with the distribution of candidates to the Secretary, ERA. Admission tickets (UPTET 2021 tickets) will be made available to the candidates online from November 17.

UPTET 2021 notification will be issued here

Official website