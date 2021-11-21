UPTET: UPTET 2021: Remember these things in UPTET exam, otherwise it can be difficult! No entry of these things – uptet 2021 latest update, cctv, stf will keep an eye, no entry these things

Highlights UPTET 2021 exam will be held on 28th November.

Strict safety rules will be followed on the day of the exam.

Can monitor CCTV and STF.

UPTET 2021 Latest Updates: The administration does not want to leave any stone unturned regarding the arrangements for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2021) to be held on November 28. The state government has made strict arrangements for the examinations of millions of students, so that the candidates and the UP government do not face any inconvenience later. The UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted under the direct supervision of CCTV cameras and STF. If you are also taking UPTET exam, it is important to read the information given here.



Security arrangements for UPTET exams

UPTET 2021 exam can be passed smoothly and safely on 28th November. It is said that strict security arrangements have been put in place for this. According to media reports, the UPTET examination of the candidates will be conducted under direct supervision.

STF will monitor with the help of CCTV

To ensure safety, the board may set up a control room at the state level, from which examination halls and candidates will be closely monitored. For this, CCTV cameras will be installed at various places. Special Task Force (STF) personnel will be deployed around the examination hall. However, the UP government has already put in place similar security arrangements in the UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission and UP Board examinations.

There will be tight security between the two shifts

As per the instructions issued earlier by UPBEB, UPTET 2021 exam will start at 10 am and will be conducted in two shifts till 5 pm. Paper 1 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Paper 2 will be from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. Strict security will be maintained in both the shifts to avoid any negligence or problems like paper cracking.

Know these important things before UPTET exam

Candidates must reach the examination center 1 hour before the commencement of UPTET examination.

Remember that you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a ticket.

Applicants are required to bring a valid photo ID along with the admission card.

During the test, safety rules like – Covid-19 – sanitizer (transparent bottle), face mask or face shield, drinking water (transparent bottle) etc. should be taken care of.

No entry of these things in the exam

