uptet: UPTET 2021: Today is the last date to fill uptet form, check the important information here and how to apply at home – uptet 2021 latest news, last date to submit uptet online form today

Highlights Today is the last date to submit the UPTET online form.

The exam will be held on November 28.

Find out when a UPTET ticket can be issued.

UPTET 2021 Latest News: If you have not yet applied for the UPTET 2021 exam, do it soon. Today (October 25, 2021) is the last day to fill up the online registration form for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). Candidates can apply online by visiting UPDLed’s official website, updeled.gov.in.



UPTET 2021 exam will be held on 28th November 2021. Online application was started from 07th October 2021, but candidates can deposit the fee till 26th October. The result of UPTET can be declared till December 28, 2021. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and for upper primary schools on the same date from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What happens after UPTET online registration?

Following the application process, the Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj will make the district-wise list of candidates available to the district school inspectors by October 26 to determine the examination centers. A list of all district level examination centers will be prepared by November 2. By November 8, the district level committee will send the list of centers along with the distribution of candidates to the Secretary, ERA. After the exam, the OMR sheets will reach the ERA office by November 30th.

When is the UPTET ticket? (UPTET Admission Card 2021)

Admission tickets of candidates who have applied for UPTET 2021 can be issued 10-11 days before the examination i.e. on 17th November. Once the admit card is released, you can download it by filling in the required details on the official website of UPDLAD mentioned above.

This problem can happen at the last minute

Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid last time problems. This is because the official website is often down due to the huge number of candidates visiting the site at the last minute.

UPTET 2021: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test’.

Step 3: A new page will open where you have to click on ‘UPTET 2021 Registration Link’.

Step 4: Register here by filling in the required details and then proceed to fill the application.

Step 5: Now enter your personal, educational and other required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and then click submit.

Step 7: Your UPTET 2021 online form will be submitted.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep the printout.

