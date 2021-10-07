uptet: UPTET 2021: UPTET Online Registration Begins, Documents Required, Instructions and Exam Sample See – uptet 2021 Registration Update. Starting today on gov.in, here

Highlights UPTET 2021 online registration begins.

UPTET applications can be submitted till October 25, 2021.

The UP Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on November 28.

UPTET 2021 Registration: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Application 2021 has started from today, 7th October 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of DELED UP, updeled.gov.in. When filling up the UPTET 2021 online form, candidates will have to upload the required documents along with valid mobile number, email ID, passport size photograph and signature. Information on required documents can be seen below.



Online applications for UP TET 2021 exam will be submitted till October 25. Basic Education Special Secretary R.V. As per the notification issued by Singh, the last date for submission of application fee is October 26.

UPTET 2021 exam will be held on 28th November (UPTET exam 2021 date)

State Level Examination UP Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. UPTET examination is conducted once in a year for primary (classes 1 to 5) as well as upper primary (6 to 8) classes in various government schools across the state. Eligible applicants will be examined on 28th November. UPTET results are expected to be announced by December 28, 2021.

Documents required for UPTET registration (UPTET 2021 registration)

Scanned copy of recent passport size photograph, scanned copy of signature, scanned copy of class 10 marks as proof of age, scanned copy of class 12 marks, caste certificate / grade certificate, valid photo ID proof like Aadhar card, PAN card, driving License, passport etc. Scanned copy of degree mark sheet, scanned copy of B.Ed marksheet and scanned copy of teacher training or DELED certificate.

Sample of UPTET exam

UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28 from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while for upper primary schools on the same date from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. After the exam, the OMR sheets will reach the ERA office by November 30th. Paper-I will have a total of 150 questions (150 marks) from Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Mathematics and Environmental Education. In Paper-2, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I and Language-II will have 30 marks each and Science and Mathematics or Social Science will have 60 marks. Paper-2 will have a total of 150 questions and each question will have 1 mark. Both papers will be 150-150 minutes long.

Here is the UPTET 2021 instruction



Official website