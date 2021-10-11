uptet: UPTET Admission 2021: UPTET Admission can be issued on this day, register till 25th October – Uptet Admission 2021 is likely to be issued on updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021, UPTET Admission 2021: UPTET 2021 exam will be held on 28th November. Online application for UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) has started from 7th October. Candidates can complete the registration process in the prescribed format till October 25. Basic Education Special Secretary R.V. As per the notification issued by Singh, the last date for submission of application fee is October 26.



Eligible candidates in UPTET 2021 will be eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in UP. Preparations for UPTET are in full swing, all the applicants are now waiting for UPTET admission. UPTET Admission Card, DElEd Training Examination Regulatory Authority Uttar Pradesh will be issued through the official website updeled.gov.in.

When will the UPTET ticket be issued?

According to the report, the list of all examination centers at the district level will be ready by November 2. By November 8, the district level committee will send the list of centers along with the distribution of candidates to the Secretary, ERA. Admission tickets (UPTET Admission Card 2021) will be made available to the candidates online from November 17. The UPTET results are expected to be released by December 28, 2021, one month after the UPTET exam.

Who can apply? (UPTET Eligibility Criteria)

For Class IV (Primary Level): Indian Rehabilitation Center (RCI) / Intermediate / NCTE / 02 years Diploma (D.Ed) from 02 years BTC (Final Year and Passed Candidate) Must have degree from UGC Accredited University. Elementary Education Degree (B.El.Ed) with at least 50% marks / equivalent 04 year degree (final year and passing candidate).

For Class VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level): Candidates must have a degree from UGC recognized University with 02 years BTC (Final Year and Passed Candidate). Elementary Education Degree (B.El.Ed), Intermediate or equivalent, NCTE / UG recognized institution with NCTE or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and 04 year degree (final year and passing candidate) BA / BSc.Ed or B.Ed / B.Sc. Must have a degree in B.Ed or related subject and B.Ed.

