uptet: UPTET Admit Card 2021: Before and after downloading UPTET Admit Card Remember these things – The official result of uptet admit card 2021 will be released today, check the imp notification

UPTET Admit Card 2021: Before and after downloading UPTET Admit Card Remember these things

Highlights UPTET Admission Card Download Link will be activated shortly.

The UPTET exam will be held on November 28.

Learn what to look for and tactics to help ease the way.

UPTET Admission Card 2021 Important Notice: UPTET tickets will be issued soon. Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) will issue UPTET admissions on their official website updeled.gov.in. Officials will activate the download link as soon as the ticket is issued. To download UPTET 2021 Admission Card, candidates need to enter registration number, password and captcha code. Before and after downloading UPTET hall tickets, candidates have to keep in mind several things which are mentioned here.



As per the instructions issued earlier by UPBEB, UPTET 2021 exam will start at 10 am and will be conducted in two shifts till 5 pm. Paper 1 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Paper 2 will be from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

Know these important things before UPTET exam

Candidates must reach the examination center 1 hour before the commencement of UPTET examination.

Remember that you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a ticket.

Applicants are required to bring a valid photo ID along with the admission card.

During the test, safety rules like – Covid-19 – sanitizer (transparent bottle), face mask or face shield, drinking water (transparent bottle) etc. should be taken care of.

UPTET Admission Card will be issued here

Don’t take these things even if you forget them in the exam

No electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, smart watches, pagers, any type of paper, log tables and slide rulers are allowed in the UPTET examination hall.

What to do after downloading UPTET Admission Card?

After issuance of UPTET Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to cross-check all the details given in it such as name of candidate, photograph, signature, date of birth and name of parents. If any discrepancies are found, they can contact the concerned authorities.

How to download UP TET 2021 Admission Card

On the homepage of the official website of UPTET, click on the link UPTET Admission Card (after issue). The login window of the UPTET Admission Card will open, enter the UPTET registration ID, password and security code here and click on submit button. Your hall ticket will open on the screen, download it and print it out and keep it with you.

