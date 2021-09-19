Urfi Javed became a troll to wear unbuttoned pants: Urfi Javed Wear unbuttoned pants: Urfi Javed has once again caught people’s attention with his dressing style.

TV actress Urfi Javed, who appeared in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is in constant discussion. Her dress makes her a topic of discussion every day. Now Urfi Javed has once again caught the attention of the people with his dressing style. His video (aka Javed Video) is going viral. In addition, he has to deal with trolling.

Alias ​​Javed was recently captured on camera by the paparazzi. In the video that surfaced on social media, you can see that he was wearing a crop top as well as check pants, even though the buttons of his pants were open. After this, social media users started trolling Urfi Javed.





Social media users are trolling Javed alias Javed. One user wrote, ‘Get him a tailor.’ One wrote, ‘What a fashion the jeans button is open’. One wrote, ‘If you had kept the button, there would have been some disaster.’ One user wrote, ‘Didi, I forgot to button the pants.’

Alias ​​Javed

Urfi Javed was earlier seen flaunting a bra at the airport. He was trolled by social media users. Speaking to our colleague Itimes about being trolled, Javed said, “If I wanted publicity, I would have gone to the airport without clothes. I am like that and if he gets publicity, that’s fine.

Alias ​​Javed

Lucknow resident Urfi Javed started his career in 2016 as Avni Pant in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’. He has acted in 10 TV shows in his 5 year career. Urfi Javed loves acting as well as dancing. After graduating from Lucknow, she came to Mumbai to pursue a career in glam world. She has walked the model ramp for many big brands and designers early in her career.