Urfi Javed dancing in backless top on Kacha Badam video goes viral on internet

Urfi Javed Video: The latest video of Urfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, Urfi Javed is seen dancing on the street in a backless dress.

Urfi Javed Video: Actress Urfi Javed dominates the world for her bold style. Now the latest video of Urfi has surfaced on social media, which is going viral very fast. In this viral video, Urfi Javed is seen doing a great dance on the famous song Kacha Badam.

In this video that surfaced, you can see that wearing a black backless top, Urfi Javed is getting her video shot on the road. This style of Urfi is being discussed a lot on social media. Everyone is watching this video of Urfi again and again.

Talking about Urfi’s look in the video, you can see that Urfi has teamed up a balk backless top with blue denims. Along with this, a pony of hair has been made and light make-up has been done according to the daylight. By the time the news was written on this killer dance of Urfi, more than a thousand comments have come. Some have called her the ‘Beauty Queen’ and some are in awe of her cuteness. One fan wrote, ‘You are looking very hot, seeing you is my day.

This is not the first time that Urfi has been seen doing such a great dance on a song, but recently, while dancing in the tube top, Urfi told how much trouble girls have in tube top. That video of Urfi also became very viral.

In the video, while dancing, Urfi was seen holding her top again and again. For information, let us tell you that Urfi Javed became very popular with Bigg Boss. After this, Urfi impressed everyone with her fashion sense. She is often in the news for her unusual fashion sense. Urfi Javed hails from Lucknow, the city of Nawabs and her age is just 25 years old.

Urfi Javed is very active on social media and keeps sharing more than one great pictures and videos of her every day. These pictures and videos of Urfi are very viral on social media.