urfi javed latest video dancing on punjabi song in black hot dress goes viral

Urfi Javed Sensational Video: Actress Urfi Javed often dominates with her bold and bold style. In this episode, once again Urfi Javed has shot his new video and shared it with the fans on Instagram.

This video of Urfi Javed has gone viral within minutes and the comment section is full of praises. Social media users eagerly wait for Urfi Javed’s video and as soon as Urfi shares a video, it becomes viral in an instant. Talking about this video of Urfi, she is seen in a black criss-cross dress, waving julfa on a Punjabi song and waving her waist. Everyone is liking to watch this video of Urfi again and again.

While sharing this video, Urfi has asked his fans a question. He asked that black on me like that, how…. He wrote a line and said finish it. Thousands of people have seen this video in a few minutes. Fans are making a lot of comments. One fan wrote – Uffff this dress. While one wrote amazing fashion sense.

Let me tell you, Urfi is in discussion about her fashion sense every day. At the age of 25, Urfi Javed has become a big name in the fashion industry. Be it photoshoots or spotted looks, Urfi does something strange for her fans every now and then and becomes the talk of the town.

Recently, Urfi Javed came into the limelight when she walked out of the house wearing a very unusual and revealing monokini over jeans. Urfi is also very famous for cutting and sorting her dresses.

Urfi Javed is very active on social media and rules the hearts of fans by experimenting with her fashion sense every day. Urfi has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Urfi keeps sharing updates related to her personal and professional life with fans only through pictures and videos.