urfi javed LOL as Man spitting gutkha in front of actress an d request for the selfie watch funny video

Urfi Javed Video: Urfi Javed Another video has gone viral on social media. In this video, after spitting gutka in front of the actress, a man is seen insisting on taking a selfie with Urfi.

Urfi Javed Video: The unique style of actress Urfi Javed is often viral on social media. One such video has now surfaced on social media, which is becoming very viral on the internet. After seeing Urfi Javed in this video, a person became so impatient that he started doing strange things in the process of taking selfie with the actress.

In this video that surfaced, you can see that on seeing Urfi Javed, a person runs to him for a selfie. The person has gutka in his mouth and he gets so flustered seeing Urfi that he spits in front of him.

This style of this person seems very dirty to everyone, but seeing its condition, Urfi (Urfi Javed) is laughing. Such a person does this not once but twice and then insists on taking a selfie with Urfi. Urfi clicks a selfie with it.

After the person leaves, the paparazzi present there demands pictures from Urfi and requests to stand there, on which Urfi points towards the gutke and says no, not here and she starts posing on the other side.

In the video you can see that during this time Urfi’s laughter does not stop and she laughs out loud. This video of Urfi is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Everyone is calling this person’s attitude very bad.

For information, let us tell you that Urfi Javed had become very popular with Bigg Boss. After this, Urfi impressed everyone with her fashion sense. Urfi dominates with her unusual fashion sense. Urfi Javed hails from Lucknow, the city of Nawabs and her age is just 25 years old.

Urfi Javed is very active on social media and keeps sharing her great pictures and videos every day. These pictures and videos of Urfi are very viral on social media.