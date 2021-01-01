urfi javed photos: Bigg Boss Ott Ex Contestant Urfi Javed: ‘TV actress Urfi Javed who appeared in Bigg Boss OTT is still in the news even after coming out of the show.

TV actress Urfi Javed, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is still in the news even after she came out of the show. Earlier, social media users trolled her for flapping her bra at the airport. Now Urfi Javed is once again in the spotlight due to his bold pictures.

Urfi Javed shared five photos of him from his Instagram account on Sunday. In these pictures she is seen in a neon and black bikini. In it, his tattoo with a perfect figure is also visible. Urfi Javed, who is active on social media, often shares her beautiful photos.





Let me tell you that recently, Urfi Javed was seen flaunting a bra at the airport. He was trolled by social media users. Speaking to our colleague Itimes about being trolled, Javed said, “If I wanted publicity, I would have gone to the airport without clothes. I am like that and if he gets publicity, that’s fine.



Lucknow resident Urfi Javed started his career in 2016 as Avni Pant in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’. He has acted in 10 TV shows in his 5 year career. Urfi Javed loves acting as well as dancing. After graduating from Lucknow, she came to Mumbai to pursue a career in the glamor world. She has walked the model ramp for many big brands and designers early in her career.