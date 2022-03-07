Entertainment

Urfi Javed told- Due to a misunderstanding, the conversation with the family members was stopped, had to face such problems

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Urfi Javed told- Due to a misunderstanding, the conversation with the family members was stopped, had to face such problems
Written by admin
Urfi Javed told- Due to a misunderstanding, the conversation with the family members was stopped, had to face such problems

Urfi Javed told- Due to a misunderstanding, the conversation with the family members was stopped, had to face such problems

Urfi Javed told- Due to a misunderstanding, the conversation with the family members was stopped, had to face such problems

Urfi Javed started his career with the TV serial ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’.

Internet sensation aka Javed remains in the headlines for his unusual clothes. People troll him fiercely for his bold avatar. She is also very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos every day. He has to face strange comments on his post, although this does not make much difference to him.

Urfi is sometimes seen wearing a backless top, sometimes a striped dress and sometimes a monokini style top. Recently she was seen wearing a transparent skirt, for which people told her various things. Although the actress does not reply to the trollers, but while talking to the media, Urfi said that she reads all the news about herself. If anyone has to shame a slut, then he is being compared to Urfi Javed. The actress looked very sad about this.

Relationship not good with family: Urfi Javed told in an interview that there was a rift between him and the family for a long time. Due to some misunderstanding, his relations with the family members got spoiled. Due to which she continued to be a victim of mental harassment for almost a year. The actress had told that she took care of herself and started making her own identity.

Let us inform that Urfi Javed started his career with the TV serial ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’. She has worked in serials like Chandra Nandini, Durga, Bepanah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After this, Urfi was also a part of Big Boss OTT in the year 2021. Urfi’s fan following has increased a lot since coming to Big Boss.

READ Also  Mumbai Gatha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Mumbai Gatha Day 4 Monday Box Office Collection

Urfi, who is seen in different avatar every day, is now seen with a new look. The actress has shared a photo in short hair on her Instagram. In which she looks completely different. Urfi wrote along with the photo, “First time in life I got such short hair.”

In this photo, Urfi is wearing a criss cross style dress from front and back. Some people are praising his look and many people have started trolling him. A user made evil of Urfi’s design itself. At the same time, a user named Vipin Kaushik wrote, “Madam always brings a little different dress.”


#Urfi #Javed #told #Due #misunderstanding #conversation #family #members #stopped #face #problems

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  'I'm Not Alone' Review: Looking Back on a Rebellion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment