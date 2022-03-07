Urfi Javed told- Due to a misunderstanding, the conversation with the family members was stopped, had to face such problems

Internet sensation aka Javed remains in the headlines for his unusual clothes. People troll him fiercely for his bold avatar. She is also very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos every day. He has to face strange comments on his post, although this does not make much difference to him.

Urfi is sometimes seen wearing a backless top, sometimes a striped dress and sometimes a monokini style top. Recently she was seen wearing a transparent skirt, for which people told her various things. Although the actress does not reply to the trollers, but while talking to the media, Urfi said that she reads all the news about herself. If anyone has to shame a slut, then he is being compared to Urfi Javed. The actress looked very sad about this.

Relationship not good with family: Urfi Javed told in an interview that there was a rift between him and the family for a long time. Due to some misunderstanding, his relations with the family members got spoiled. Due to which she continued to be a victim of mental harassment for almost a year. The actress had told that she took care of herself and started making her own identity.

Let us inform that Urfi Javed started his career with the TV serial ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’. She has worked in serials like Chandra Nandini, Durga, Bepanah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After this, Urfi was also a part of Big Boss OTT in the year 2021. Urfi’s fan following has increased a lot since coming to Big Boss.

Urfi, who is seen in different avatar every day, is now seen with a new look. The actress has shared a photo in short hair on her Instagram. In which she looks completely different. Urfi wrote along with the photo, “First time in life I got such short hair.”

In this photo, Urfi is wearing a criss cross style dress from front and back. Some people are praising his look and many people have started trolling him. A user made evil of Urfi’s design itself. At the same time, a user named Vipin Kaushik wrote, “Madam always brings a little different dress.”