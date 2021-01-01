Urfi Javed wore a garbage dress
Urfi Javed took out polythene waste for her work and started walking around the house wearing it. Everyone was surprised to see this ‘over the top’ performance of Urfi Javed. The video is going viral on social media and people are calling Urfi Javed ‘talented’, ‘over the top’ and ‘cracker’.
At the same time, it is being said that based on the public vote, the nominated pair namely Nishant Bhatt and Moos Jattana were safe. His action was more interesting to the audience. It remains to be seen which of Urfi Javed and Shamita Shetty-Rakesh Bapat got the least number of votes.
