Urfi Javed wore a garbage dress

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is getting bigger day by day. In the first week alone, 5 contestants were nominated to get out of the house, one of whom was also named Urfi Javed. All the nominated contestants were given a task by Bigg Boss, under which they had to take turns for 45 minutes to entertain themselves. Whoever wins that job will be saved from becoming homeless.

In this task, Urfi Javed has done a job that blows the senses of the audience as well as family members and they do not get tired of praising Urfi. The real alias Javed was the only contestant who was nominated. In addition, two couples were nominated, including Shamita Shetty-Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt-Moose Jattana.



Urfi Javed took out polythene waste for her work and started walking around the house wearing it. Everyone was surprised to see this ‘over the top’ performance of Urfi Javed. The video is going viral on social media and people are calling Urfi Javed ‘talented’, ‘over the top’ and ‘cracker’.



At the same time, it is being said that based on the public vote, the nominated pair namely Nishant Bhatt and Moos Jattana were safe. His action was more interesting to the audience. It remains to be seen which of Urfi Javed and Shamita Shetty-Rakesh Bapat got the least number of votes.

