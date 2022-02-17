Urfi Javed wore a strange dress, people started making such funny comments on the viral photo

Urfi Javed remains in the limelight for her unusual outfits. She has been trolled many times due to her dressing style. However, the actress says that she does not mind about this. Recently, Urfi is once again in discussion about her outfit. This time she is wearing a blue bikini style dress, seeing that once again people have started trolling her.

Both the top and bottom of her dress are strange. They have one side at the top and the other side with cut-outs. At the same time, in the lower part too, Urfi’s dress is bikini from inside and cut-out from outside. Her photo in this dress is going viral on the internet. A video of Urfi has been shared on the page of InstaBollywood, on which people are commenting in different ways.

One user wrote, “Who designs their clothes?” Someone wrote, you walk around wearing torn clothes. Not only this, a user even wrote them to the poor. Please tell that Urfi Javed does not mind such comments. She says she will wear whatever she likes. While one called her cheap Rakhi Sawant.

Let us tell you that Urfi is also in the headlines like Rakhi Sawant. For which people have started comparing her with Rakhi. Responding to this, Urfi has described Rakhi as his inspiration. Urfi said that whatever she does, she does not care about anyone. Rakhi is earning well for herself. That’s why she considers him an inspiration in many ways. Urfi said that being compared to Rakhi is an honor for her.

Recently, Urfi shot his new video and shared it with the fans on Instagram. In which she was seen wearing a black criss-cross dress, grooving to a Punjabi song. This video of Urfi was also flooded with comments.