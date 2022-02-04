Urmila Matondkar 48th birthday have a look her 10 bold photos and filmography personal life
The magic of Rangeela Girl after 1990
There is no hesitation in saying that even after crossing the age of 40, Urmila Matondkar is no less than anyone in terms of beauty. Hindi cinema’s Rangeela Girl has spread her magic on cinema after the year 1990.
Urmila started her career with a child role
While on one hand Urmila Matondkar dominated due to her glamor, on the other hand she was also counted among the top actresses as an actress. His memorable performance in Pinjar is remembered till date. Urmila started her career in the year 1983 with a child role.
Also acted in Malayalam film Chanakyan
She appeared in the film Masoom. Very few people would know that Urmila Matondkar has also worked in the Malayalam film Chanakyan. After this Urmila Matondkar did not have to wait much for her first chance for recognition in Hindi cinema.
Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 film Rangeela
Urmila Matondkar’s first film in Bollywood was Narasimha. Which was released in the year 1991. In 1995, Ram Gopal Varma’s film Rangeela made Urmila Matondkar a bold beauty. Ram Gopal Varma gave Urmila a hit film but after a few years the news of dispute between the two started coming to the fore.
Urmila’s filmography
After this Urmila and Ram Gopal Varma’s relationship ended and both did not work together. Still Urmila’s filmography has many hit and memorable films like Satya, Judaai, Sundar, Jungle, Mast, Kaun, Bhoot and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
In 2018 Urmila did an item number in the movie Blackmail.
Urmila Matondkar kept getting the opportunity to show her acting skills as an actress in all these films. But then in the year 2018, Urmila did an item number in the film Blackmail and distanced herself from the cinema.
Urmila married Mohsin Akhtar Mir.
Urmila married Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. Urmila got married in a secret way. There is an age gap of 10 years between Mohsin and him due to which a dispute also happened.
With Urmila and Election
Urmila again came into the limelight when she contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Congress party from North Mumbai. Urmila resigned from the party after losing. Recently Urmila decided to support Shiv Sena party.
Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar
Happy birthday beauty queen Urmila Matondkar.
