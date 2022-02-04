Urmila Matondkar was seen in every film of Ram Gopal Varma know why the actress career was ruined

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar does not need any recognition today. He has worked in many superhit films in his career, but even after giving hit films, his career suddenly fell down.

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is celebrating her 48th birthday today. Urmila has been the best actress of the 90s, she had made a mark in the industry overnight. The actress was known for her captivating demeanor and boldness. Along with the actors of Urmila’s beauty, film directors also used to be crazy.

Urmila Matondkar started her career in the year 1980 with the film ‘Kalyug’. The actress made her debut as a child artist in the 1977 film ‘Karma’. At the same time, he got popularity from Shekhar Kapur’s film ‘Masoom’.

As fast as the actress achieved success in the beginning of her career, her career also went downhill. Along with films in the industry, Urmila was also in a lot of discussions due to her love affair.

Urmila’s name was taken a lot with director Ram Gopal Varma. The relationship of both was shadowed in the industry. Urmila shone her coin in Bollywood by performing brilliantly in the 1995 film ‘Rangeela’, she got tremendous success from this film. After this Urmila started appearing in every film of Ram Gopal Varma. The news of their affair started spreading rapidly in the industry. This news came to the fore when Ram Gopal Varma fired Madhuri Dixit from one of his films and signed Urmila in her place.

After appearing in Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Rangeela’, Urmila was known as ‘Rangeela Girl’. After this film, she appeared in films like ‘Satya’, ‘Bhoot’ and ‘Kaun’ with Ram Gopal Varma. After working in so many films, both fell madly in love and this love proved fatal for Urmila.

The news of their relationship started spreading like fire in the media. It is said that the way Urmila’s career was made because of Ram Gopal Varma, on the other hand she also drowned because of him. It was revealed in media reports that Urmila used to do films of Ram Gopal Varma. For this reason, many directors in Bollywood refused to cast her in their films.

There came a time in Urmila Matondkar’s career when Ram Gopal Varma stopped taking her in his films, then no one took her in his films. After this, his entire career was ruined due to not getting any films in Bollywood.

The actress then suddenly disappeared from the film industry. After this, at the age of 42, she married Mohsin Akhtar Mir, 10 years younger than her.