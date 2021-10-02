Urmila Matondkar wore Jackie Shroff cannabis: Actress Urmila Matondkar revealed that she used Jackie Shroff cannabis in Ranjila’s Tana Tanha song for this reason

Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan starrer ‘Rangila’ was included in the 1995 blockbuster films. His songs were also huge hits. But did you know that Urmila Matondkar sang Jackie Shroff in the movie ‘Tanha Tanha’? The actress revealed this in a comedy show recently.

If you remember, in the song ‘Tanha Tanha’, Urmila Matondkar is seen running on the beach wearing a cane. In this song, for a scene on the beach, Urmila was given a jacket by Jackie Shroff (Urmila Matondkar wore Jackie Shroff). When Urmila Matondkar arrived at the comedy show recently, she remembered that story.



That’s why Urmila wore Jackie Shroff’s hairdo

Urmila Matondkar said, “No one knows that I wore Jackie Shroff for the song ‘Tanha Tanha’ from ‘Rangila’. The sequence was intended to be unique and refreshing. We were told not to do anything by thinking or researching. We thought that view should be very natural. When Jackie and I were told about the costume of that scene, Jackie asked me to put on his shirt. At first I was hesitant, but then I put on the hay and left everything else to God. I got so much appreciation and so much love. ‘

Ramgopal didn’t like Urmila’s dress, then came Ganji

At the same time, in an interview to a news portal, the film’s director Ram Gopal Varma has also shared a funny story. He had said that when he saw Urmila Matondkar’s dress for the scene, he was rejected. Ram Gopal Varma had said that he wanted something different for that scene. Then Jackie Shroff told Urmila, ‘Don’t wear my T-shirt.’ Then Jackie Shroff took off his cane and let Urmila put it on. That scene is still in discussion today.



The film went to the International Film Festival of India

‘Rangila’ was the first Hindi debut film by composer and singer AR Rahman. Along with the music, the film was a blockbuster and was screened at the International Film Festival of India.