Uruguay and Coronavirus: The World’s Highest Death Toll Per Capita

BUENOS AIRES — For many of the previous 12 months, Uruguay was held up for instance for maintaining the coronavirus from spreading extensively as neighboring nations grappled with hovering dying tolls.

Uruguay’s luck has run out. Within the final week, the small South American nation’s Covid-19 dying charge per capita was the best on the earth, in response to information compiled by The New York Instances.

As of Wednesday, not less than 3,252 folks had died from Covid-19, in response to the Uruguayan Well being Ministry, and the day by day dying toll has been about 50 in the course of the previous week.

Six out of the 11 nations with the best dying charges per capita are in South America, a area the place the pandemic is leaving a brutal toll of rising joblessness, poverty and starvation. For probably the most half, nations within the area have failed to accumulate ample vaccines to inoculate their populations rapidly.