Uruguay Braces for the End of Its Golden Generation



Slowly, all of a sudden, in the sunlight, a shadow is hovering over Uruguay. His last two World Cup qualifiers, against Argentina and Brazil, led to heavy defeats, and the return match against Argentina on Friday in Montevideo and a visit to Bolivia on Tuesday brought some relief. Uruguay are fifth in the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022, with the risk of losing the automatic qualifying spot and moving away from the safety net of the playoff spot.

For the first time, an internationally overseen Uruguayan revival coach – Oscar Washington Tabrez, 74, insists his move, but not his ability has now shrunk due to Guillain-Barr सि syndrome – looks insecure. There are people in Uruguay who believe his day is over.

For many, the idea is unimaginable, somewhere between anathema and heresy. Suarez suggested that it showed how people “failed” – fans, journalists, officials, possibly players – to succeed. One of his teammates, stout central defender Jose Maria Gimenez, lamented that “soccer has no memory”. Even Diego Forlan, the striker now retired as a beloved senior politician, has been injured. “It’s going to hurt me,” he said after the team’s two most recent defeats.

It didn’t end, of course, or at least when the diagnosis was made. Following Brazil’s defeat, Tabrez and his assistants were called to the headquarters of the Uruguayan Soccer Federation. He presented his case to the authorities for two hours. The decision put the federation leaders to sleep; The next morning, they confirmed that Tabrez would remain in place.