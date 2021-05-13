Uruguay Death Toll Soars as Virus Slams South America

BUENOS AIRES — For a lot of the previous 12 months, Uruguay was held up as an instance for preserving the coronavirus from spreading extensively as neighboring nations grappled with hovering loss of life tolls.

Uruguay’s success has run out. Within the final week, the small South American nation’s Covid-19 loss of life price per capita was the best on the planet, in response to information compiled by The New York Occasions.

As of Wednesday, no less than 3,252 individuals had died from Covid-19, in response to the Uruguayan Well being Ministry, and the day by day loss of life toll has been about 50 in the course of the previous week.

Six out of the 11 nations with the best loss of life charges per capita are in South America, a area the place the pandemic is leaving a brutal toll of rising joblessness, poverty and starvation. For essentially the most half, nations within the area have failed to accumulate enough vaccines to inoculate their populations shortly.