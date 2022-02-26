Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela arrives in Maldives to celebrate birthday actress shares glamorous video from vacation

30 seconds ago
Urvashi Rautela has shared a video from her Maldives vacation with fans. In this video, he can be seen having fun on the beach.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is known among fans for her glamorous look and style. Along with this, she is also very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her photos and videos with the fans. Urvashi recently celebrated her 28th birthday. The actress has gone to Maldives vacation on the occasion of her birthday and from there she has shared a video of her, which is being well-liked.

Urvashi Rautela has shared this video on her Instagram handle. It can be seen in this video that she is enjoying on the beach side in Maldives. Talking about the look of the actress in the video, she is wearing a purple colored printed bikini. Also, they can be seen taking a stroll along the seashore. At the same time, sea water and beautiful blue sky are visible in the background of the video and greenery is also visible around.

The actress is looking very glamorous in this video. With this, he has captioned the video as ‘Birthday filled with sunshine of happiness, rainbow of smiles and rain of laughter’.

At the same time, fans are congratulating him on his birthday by commenting on the video. While commenting, a fan has written ‘So beautiful’, while someone has written ‘Happy Birthday’.

Earlier also Urvashi Rautela shared a video, in which she was seen cutting the cake. In this video, she was wearing a navy blue color one shoulder short dress. Along with this, he also wrote a special message for the fans. Urvashi wrote, ‘Thank you all for giving me Birthday Greetings. This is a beautiful day for me. This day is like a reminder to me, I am grateful for all the beauty that I have in my life. Thank you very much’.

Let us tell you that Urvashi Rautela has been a former Miss Universe. Also, he has been seen in many films till now. Apart from Hindi films, the actress has been seen in the South Industry. On the other hand, Urvashi will soon be seen in Jio Studios’ web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda.


