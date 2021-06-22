Urvashi Rautela Dresses Bride Look For Mehandi Ceremony

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has made a special place in films. But these days she is making a lot of headlines on social media with her pictures. Urvashi often shares her hot and bold pictures on social media. Now some of her pictures are becoming quite viral in which she looks like a bride. Urvashi is ready for Mehndi Ceremony. Fans are getting shocked seeing these pictures of her. And questioning whether she is getting married? By the way, Urvashi has not disclosed that whose Mehndi ceremony she is ready for.

The color of your love has risen

While sharing her pictures, Urvashi Rautela wrote in the caption that- ‘This is not just mehendi, Tere Pyaar ka Rang Chadha Hai Piya’. Now this color should not be missed for a lifetime, this is what I pray for. Shortly after this, while sharing the second picture, he wrote in the caption, ‘The color of mehndi rose in my hands, like your love has come in my breath.’

Urvashi looking beautiful

Urvashi Rautela is looking very beautiful in the pictures shared. Urvashi Rautela has carried heavy jewelery with a red sari, blue blouse. Also, she is seen in bridal makeup. She looks like a complete bride in these outfits.

Urvashi opened the secret

After all the captions, Urvashi Rautela has made it clear that she has attended the Mehndi Ceremony of her close marriage. But the fans are not tired of praising her beauty. Also, Urvashi’s fans are going crazy after seeing her look.