Urvashi Rautela Gives Reply to Trollers Linking Her With Rishabh Pant News Makes Fun of Name Pant

Rishabh Pant Urvashi Rautela: Urvashi Rautela has given a befitting reply on social media after being trolled in the name of Rishabh Pant. After the answer of the actress, the talk of making fun of Pant’s name has also started rising.

Rishabh Pant Urvashi Rautela: Urvashi Rautela has given a befitting reply on social media after being trolled in the name of Rishabh Pant. After the answer of the actress, the talk of making fun of Pant’s name has also started rising.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is often in discussion about the Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Recently, after Pant’s century in the second innings of the Cape Town Test, there were trolls on social media. Now the answer of the actress is becoming fiercely viral. Actually many people are also saying that Urvashi has made fun of the name of the cricketer.

Pant scored an unbeaten 100 in the second innings of the third Test match of the Test series against South Africa. After that a user had asked Urvashi Rautela on social media whether she saw Pant’s 100 or not. In response to which the actress gave a befitting reply to the trolling user, making fun of Pant.

The actress wrote, ‘Oh! You mean pants, yes I saw it, everyone wears it and yes I have seen 100 rupees inside it too. This answer of Urvashi is now becoming quite viral on social media. There are many different reactions coming out on this. At the same time, Pant’s fans are not liking this and they are accusing the actress of making fun of the cricketer’s name.

What was the scene of Pant and Urvashi?

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s name started being associated with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant during 2018-19. Both were also spotted together several times. But suddenly the news of both of them blocking each other started surfacing. According to Spotboye, Urvashi Rautela’s manager had given information on this issue.

Talking to the media, he had said that, Rishabh and Urvashi have mutually decided that they will not interfere in each other’s life. There were also reports that Urvashi was trying to keep in touch with Rishabh Pant even after the new year. Disturbed by this, he blocked Urvashi’s number itself.

After this, on 3 January 2020, Rishabh Pant put an end to all the speculations by sharing his picture with Isha Negi. Isha is an entrepreneur and interior decor designer. Along with fashion, she also has a keen interest in literature. Isha is very active on social media. Apart from this photo, many pictures of both of them have also come to the fore.