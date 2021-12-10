Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela meets Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu share photos | Urvashi Rautela met former Prime Minister of Israel, presented Bhagavad Gita – VIDEO

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Urvashi Rautela meets Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu share photos | Urvashi Rautela met former Prime Minister of Israel, presented Bhagavad Gita – VIDEO
Written by admin
Urvashi Rautela meets Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu share photos | Urvashi Rautela met former Prime Minister of Israel, presented Bhagavad Gita – VIDEO

Urvashi Rautela meets Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu share photos | Urvashi Rautela met former Prime Minister of Israel, presented Bhagavad Gita – VIDEO

breadcrumb

News

oi-Varsha Rani

,

The beauty queen of Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela, is in Israel to judge the Miss Universe 2021 pageant and is determined to make India proud. For us Indians, it is always a matter of pride to see our national pride hoisting our tricolor in other countries with all our efforts, hard work and devotion to our careers.

Urvashi Rautela is spreading her wings all over the world and the actress was invited by former PM Benjamin Netanyahu to meet and greet with her family. The actress looked very proud and joyous as always as we can see her representing a proud Indian in front of the PM.

Urvashi Rautela

The actress also taught the former PM a few Hindi words which were ‘Sab Shaandar Sab Badhiya’ and the reaction of the diva to his words was truly priceless. The actress posted the video on her social media handle.

Our country’s pride Urvashi Rautela has left a mark for itself that the former PM also uploaded a video on his official social media handle on which Urvashi Rautela commented.

It is indeed a great appreciation for us Indians, when we see a girl full of dedication, passion growing her name in all parts of her country and the world. Truly Urvashi Rautela is a kind person and we can definitely say that she is the ‘Pride of the country’.

READ Also  The latest Steam Game Festival kicks off Wednesday

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the web film Inspector Avinash as Poonam Mishra, the real life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, played by actor Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in a few more South Indian films, including the Telugu feature Black Rose, in which she will play the lead, and the 200 crore Tamil blockbuster starring Saravana.

Katrina Kaif shares 5 photos of her wedding with husband Vicky Kaushal, seeks blessings, garland VIDEOKatrina Kaif shares 5 photos of her wedding with husband Vicky Kaushal, seeks blessings, garland VIDEO

The next schedule of the film is going to start soon. Also Urvashi Rautela shared the official poster of her upcoming film Dil Hai Grey, which is the Hindi version of the hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

  • 2 1629814456

    Urvashi Rautela will do a blast again with Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa, the upcoming project is in discussion!

  • urvi1 1627469487

    Urvashi Rautela got stuck in Lamborghini, the condition got so bad in the short dress, the photo went viral on the internet

  • urb 1626868818

    Urvashi Rautela celebrates pet dog’s birthday, troller compares Virat Kohli, actress shows proof

  • 6 1626177558

    ‘Inspector Avinash’ director Neeraj Pathak praised Urvashi Rautela, know what he said?

  • urvashi rautela 175bbaef4d4 large 1623924466

    Urvashi Rautela wore tight short dress, Oops moment captured in camera, video went viral on internet

  • urvashimudbath 1623742016

    Urvashi Rautela’s openly mud bath, fans sweat for the first time after seeing such a bold photo

  • urvashi1 1623476680

    Punches rained on Urvashi Rautela’s stomach, kept suffering with pain, millions of people were surprised to see the passion in VIDEO

  • 195681390 636269150678634 1216382344535797867 n 1622781741

    Urvashi Rautela wore the iconic Versace print dress worth 15 lakhs, the picture went viral!

  • capture149 1620818401

    Urvashi Rautela’s international album Versace Baby, actress gave funny details related to the song

  • capture1411 1620383929

    Urvashi Rautela’s sexy dance video, hot moves set the stage on fire – VIDEO

  • capture1421 1619686846

    Corona Horrific: Urvashi Rautela’s noble initiative, big help in Uttarakhand, donated oxygen concentrators

  • cvr 1618819328

    Urvashi Rautela got romantic with Guru Randhawa on the beach, stunning pictures went viral!

english summary

Urvashi Rautela meets Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu share photos

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 17:59 [IST]


#Urvashi #Rautela #meets #Prime #Minister #Israel #Benjamin #Netanyahu #share #photos #Urvashi #Rautela #met #Prime #Minister #Israel #presented #Bhagavad #Gita #VIDEO

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment