Urvashi Rautela meets Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu share photos | Urvashi Rautela met former Prime Minister of Israel, presented Bhagavad Gita – VIDEO

The beauty queen of Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela, is in Israel to judge the Miss Universe 2021 pageant and is determined to make India proud. For us Indians, it is always a matter of pride to see our national pride hoisting our tricolor in other countries with all our efforts, hard work and devotion to our careers.

Urvashi Rautela is spreading her wings all over the world and the actress was invited by former PM Benjamin Netanyahu to meet and greet with her family. The actress looked very proud and joyous as always as we can see her representing a proud Indian in front of the PM.

The actress also taught the former PM a few Hindi words which were ‘Sab Shaandar Sab Badhiya’ and the reaction of the diva to his words was truly priceless. The actress posted the video on her social media handle.

Our country’s pride Urvashi Rautela has left a mark for itself that the former PM also uploaded a video on his official social media handle on which Urvashi Rautela commented.

It is indeed a great appreciation for us Indians, when we see a girl full of dedication, passion growing her name in all parts of her country and the world. Truly Urvashi Rautela is a kind person and we can definitely say that she is the ‘Pride of the country’.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the web film Inspector Avinash as Poonam Mishra, the real life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, played by actor Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in a few more South Indian films, including the Telugu feature Black Rose, in which she will play the lead, and the 200 crore Tamil blockbuster starring Saravana.

The next schedule of the film is going to start soon. Also Urvashi Rautela shared the official poster of her upcoming film Dil Hai Grey, which is the Hindi version of the hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

