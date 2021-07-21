Urvashi Rautela on her Video gave a strong reply to the Troll | Urvashi Rautela was trolled by the user, the answer of the actress stopped speaking

New Delhi: Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela is leading the social media game. She has the most followers behind Jennifer Aniston with 37.6 million, Harry Styles at 38.9 million and TikTok sensation Addison Ray with 38.6 million. It was a double celebration as Urvashi Rautela has reached 39 million followers on Instagram. Also his pet Oscar also turned one year old. Urvashi Rautela did not let the occasion of this celebration pass.

Expressed love on Oscar in the post

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a picture on her social media showing this celebration, she captioned, ’39 Million LOVE ON @instagram LOVE YOU ALL HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE OF My LIFE #OSCARRAUTELA’. In this video we can see that Urvashi has cut the cake in a very royal style. The room decoration also looks very beautiful.

user taunted

In such a situation, a user commented on Urvashi Rautela’s post and said, ‘She has 39 million followers and she celebrates with cakes and Virat Kohli has 137 million followers but he does not celebrate’.

Urvashi Rautela gave a befitting reply

Urvashi Rautela gave a very funny reply while posting a picture of a pink cake with three layers. He said, ‘I’m sorry Mrs. Bhandwalkar but the cake is for the first birthday celebration of Oscars, not for me’. It seems as if Urvashi Rautela is not influenced by these trollers, but knows how to teach them a lesson.

Will be seen in these films

Talking about her upcoming project, Urvashi Rautela will make her Tamil debut with a big budget Tamil film in which she will play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Along with this, she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller. Urvashi is in the lead role opposite Randeep Hooda in Jio Studio’s web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, a biopic based on the true story of super cops Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.

