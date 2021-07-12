Urvashi Rautela post her photo in golden dress, says boys can you kiss me more | Urvashi Rautela is making a strange demand, posting a photo and said- Can you kiss me more!

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, who leaves everyone behind in terms of beauty, is very active on social media. Urvashi keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos on social media. Now she has shared a beautiful picture, which has become viral as soon as it comes on social media. Urvashi wrote something in the caption of the picture that the heartbeat of the youth has increased.

Urvashi Rautela gave funny caption

Urvashi Rautela has shared her very beautiful picture in a golden dress. She is posing lying on the bed in this picture. She kept her hair open with a high slit gold gown. Urvashi Rautela wrote in English in the caption of the photo, ‘Can you kiss me more? How young are we, boy? We have nothing to lose. Oh..oh.’

Fans got drunk

Urvashi Rautela’s fans feel that Urvashi is making such a demand, while it is not so. The lines written in the caption are the lyrics of the English song. By the way, Urvashi’s fans are now commenting funny on the picture. One fan said, ‘How much do you need?’ At the same time, another fan wrote, ‘Ma’am, I can kiss your feet for hours, but I am not even capable of the Dirk in it.’ Many more fans are making funny comments.

Urvashi Rautela often keeps posting her beautiful pictures. His fans also like to see his pictures and videos very much. Urvashi’s style is also very pleasing to the people. Urvashi Rautela is looking like a golden angel in this picture too.

Will be seen in this series

Recently Urvashi Rautela was seen in ‘Versace Baby’ with Arab superstar Mohammed Ramzan. In the coming time, she is going to be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda.

