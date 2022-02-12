Urvashi Rautela sexy and desi photo flaunting her killer saree look on the song Kajra Re. Urvashi Rautela Sexy Desi Photo Saree On Killer Look Kajrare Song

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Urvashi Rautela is once again seen wreaking havoc with her saree look. You will also be able to see this sexy style of Urvashi Rautela in saree. Urvashi Rautela recently posted a stunning video of herself performing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s famous song Kajra Re on Instagram.

Urvashi looked dead drop gorgeous in a sleeveless and backless white blouse with a white mirror worked sequin sari flaunting her toned body. The actress looks stunning, completing her make-up with a perfect eye liner, eye-popping mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, blush and on-point high lighter, perfect contour, and pink lip shade. This complete look of the actress It was one of the perfect looks and the way Urvashi was spreading her style on the famous song by showing her performance, she is creating kaafir tehelka in our hearts.

Surely, we can say that she is one of those beautiful actresses of Hindi cinema. Who has no dearth of talent with glam boldness. Urvashi Rautela always keeps posting many of her pictures on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe pageant 2021, and she also received appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ with Arab superstar Mohamed Ramzan. Urvashi will soon be seen in Jio Studios’ web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in the bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ as well as the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payal 2’. Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. Also there are many projects which she will announce this year.

