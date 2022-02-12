Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela sexy and desi photo flaunting her killer saree look on the song Kajra Re. Urvashi Rautela Sexy Desi Photo Saree On Killer Look Kajrare Song

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Urvashi Rautela sexy and desi photo flaunting her killer saree look on the song Kajra Re. Urvashi Rautela Sexy Desi Photo Saree On Killer Look Kajrare Song
Written by admin
Urvashi Rautela sexy and desi photo flaunting her killer saree look on the song Kajra Re. Urvashi Rautela Sexy Desi Photo Saree On Killer Look Kajrare Song

Urvashi Rautela sexy and desi photo flaunting her killer saree look on the song Kajra Re. Urvashi Rautela Sexy Desi Photo Saree On Killer Look Kajrare Song

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Urvashi Rautela is once again seen wreaking havoc with her saree look. You will also be able to see this sexy style of Urvashi Rautela in saree. Urvashi Rautela recently posted a stunning video of herself performing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s famous song Kajra Re on Instagram.

Urvashi looked dead drop gorgeous in a sleeveless and backless white blouse with a white mirror worked sequin sari flaunting her toned body. The actress looks stunning, completing her make-up with a perfect eye liner, eye-popping mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, blush and on-point high lighter, perfect contour, and pink lip shade. This complete look of the actress It was one of the perfect looks and the way Urvashi was spreading her style on the famous song by showing her performance, she is creating kaafir tehelka in our hearts.

urvashi rautela

Surely, we can say that she is one of those beautiful actresses of Hindi cinema. Who has no dearth of talent with glam boldness. Urvashi Rautela always keeps posting many of her pictures on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe pageant 2021, and she also received appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ with Arab superstar Mohamed Ramzan. Urvashi will soon be seen in Jio Studios’ web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in the bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ as well as the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payal 2’. Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. Also there are many projects which she will announce this year.

  • 1642057205

    Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan inspired by Urvashi Rautela’s fashion!

  • urvashi 1641800852

    Urvashi Rautela’s 6 lakh Christian Dior, said ‘this year is very personal for me’

  • cvr 1639825974

    Miss Universe judge Urvashi Rautela wore a gown worth 40 lakhs, beautiful picture is going viral!

  • 12345 1639132335

    Urvashi Rautela met former Prime Minister of Israel, presented Bhagavad Gita – VIDEO

  • 2 1629814456

    Urvashi Rautela will do a blast again with Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa, the upcoming project is in discussion!

  • urvi1 1627469487

    Urvashi Rautela got stuck in Lamborghini, the condition got so bad in the short dress, the photo went viral on the internet

  • urb 1626868818

    Urvashi Rautela celebrates pet dog’s birthday, troller compares Virat Kohli, actress shows proof

  • 6 1626177558

    ‘Inspector Avinash’ director Neeraj Pathak praised Urvashi Rautela, know what he said?

  • urvashi rautela 175bbaef4d4 large 1623924466

    Urvashi Rautela wore tight short dress, Oops moment captured in camera, video went viral on internet

  • urvashimudbath 1623742016

    Urvashi Rautela’s openly mud bath, fans sweat for the first time seeing such a bold photo

  • urvashi1 1623476680

    Punches rained on Urvashi Rautela’s stomach, kept suffering from pain, millions of people were surprised to see the passion in VIDEO

  • 195681390 636269150678634 1216382344535797867 n 1622781741

    Urvashi Rautela wore the iconic Versace print dress worth 15 lakhs, the picture went viral!

english summary

Have a look Urvashi Rautela sexy and desi photo flaunting her killer saree look on the song Kajra Re

#Urvashi #Rautela #sexy #desi #photo #flaunting #killer #saree #song #Kajra #Urvashi #Rautela #Sexy #Desi #Photo #Saree #Killer #Kajrare #Song

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  It hurts I am not considered part of the country Shahrukh Khans old video went viral after being trolled at Lata Mangeshkars funeral

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment