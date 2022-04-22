Urvashi Rautela Sexy Photo viral actress hits 47.5 million followers on Instagram. Urvashi Rautela sexy photo. Urvashi Rautela has 47.5 million followers

Urvashi Rautela’s photo

The actress took to her social media and thanked all her followers and fans for always believing in her and inspiring her. Urvashi Rautela has become one of the most successful actresses of tinsel town.

48 million followers

Urvashi has a massive following today with a family of 48 million followers. She remains famous for her bold image in the country as well as abroad.

Urvashi’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe pageant 2021, and she also received appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ with Arab superstar Mohamed Ramzan. Urvashi is making her Hollywood debut opposite 365 Days star Michelle Morrone.

Urvashi Rautela’s style

Urvashi will soon be seen in Jio Studios’ Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. With this Urvashi will be seen in many projects.