Urvashi Rautela Shared Vigorous Workout Video On Instagram | Urvashi Rautela did a workout carrying a burden on her shoulders, fans were surprised to see the video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is very active on social media. Apart from her acting, the actress is also known for her fitness. Recently, the actress shared a video of her which surprised the fans.

Urvashi was seen sweating

Urvashi Rautela sometimes makes a splash through her music videos, and sometimes through her dance videos. At the same time, he is also very cautious about his fitness, for which Urvashi Rautela sweats a lot in the gym. He has shared one such video from the gym, in which he can be seen doing tough workouts.

Tough workout done in gym

Urvashi Rautela has shared this workout video of her on Instagram account. It can be seen in the video that Urvashi Rautela is sweating a lot while doing tough workouts in the gym. Urvashi is doing ‘VERTICAL JUMP’ in this video. With this video, he has written in the caption ‘VERTICAL JUMP SQUATS WITH RESISTANCE BANDS’. Fans are liking this video of Urvashi Rautela Video.

Urvashi’s Workfront

Let us tell you, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the music video ‘Versace Baby’. After this, she will now be seen in Jio Studios’ web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also going to make her Tamil debut, which is a big budget film, in which Urvashi will play the character of an IITN and microbiologist. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Black Rose’ and ‘Thirutu Payale 2’.

