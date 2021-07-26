Urvashi Rautela Struggles To Get Out Of Car Due To Her Height

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is quite popular among the youth. His social media is also full of fans. Recently Urvashi has shared some pictures on her social media. In these pictures, it can be seen that the actress is trying to get out of the driving seat of the Lamborghini car. She herself writes that such problems always arise for tall girls like her.

Urvashi Rautela shared these pictures on her Instagram. In this, especially she wants to share the problem related to her height with the fans.

The actress has written the caption with her photos, ‘Instagram Vs Reality. That’s the problem with tall girls. He has also made laughing emoji with it. During this, the actress wore a green short dress. Seeing the photos, it seemed as if the car got smaller in front of his length.

With this post, Urvashi said, ‘I am coming out of my Lamborghini. The journey of my Tamil debut film ‘The Legend’ has begun. This film will also be released in other languages.

Significantly, Urvashi has gone to Chennai for this film and this is her second schedule there. Urvashi will be seen in the role of an IITN and microbiologist in this movie.

Let us inform that Urvashi was last seen in the music video ‘Versace Baby’ with Mohammed Ramadan. This video became very popular.

Apart from this, Urvashi has recently completed the shooting of her upcoming web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. In this, actor Randeep Hooda is also with him. It is likely to release soon.

Apart from these projects, the actress has two projects opposite ‘Black Rose’ and ‘Thiruthi Payale 2’.

( Photos Credit : instagram.com/urvashirautela/ )